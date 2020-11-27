Cassville football coach Lance Parnell is normally not one to look ahead to upcoming opponents, but this week is a little different.
The Wildcats are a win away from a return trip to the Class 3 state championship game. After suffering a 49-28 loss to Odessa in the title game last year, Cassville has its sights set on getting back to football’s promised land.
“We have talked about unfinished business with our kids since June,” Parnell said. “I’m not one to look ahead, but this group of kids got close last year and it has been a goal of theirs to have the opportunity to get back and play for a championship.”
But the opportunity runs through Maryville, a team that will be in the venue where it has won 71 of its past 72 contests.
These two Class 3 powerhouses clash at 1 p.m. Saturday at Maryville in a Class 3 state semifinal game.
“Big challenge, but we are happy to be playing in Maryville on Thanksgiving weekend in the semifinals,” Parnell said. “I think this one is going to be a donnybrook. It will be a knock-down, drag-out and physical football game.”
Maryville coach Matt Webb expects nothing less from Cassville.
“To be able to face a storied, traditional and powerhouse program in Southwest Missouri is a lot of fun,” Webb said. “The Big 8 Conference is a powerhouse. I have a lot of respect for any team that comes out of there. Cassville’s name is constantly in it. That’s because they have done a great job from a program standpoint. This is a heavyweight bout for a state semifinal.”
A third trip in the past five years to the state championship game is on the line for Maryville — fifth in nine years and seventh in 11 years. And both teams' styles closely resemble each other.
“Two run-oriented teams that have had success,” Parnell said. “We joked: We think this game may take an hour and a half with what the two teams like to do, and that’s run the football.”
The Spoofhounds enter Saturday’s affair with a 10-3 record. Their only losses have come against three of the more elite programs in the state — Blair Oaks (11-1), St. Pius (11-0) and Odessa (9-1).
“This is a tough group of kids from a mental and physical standpoint, dealing with COVID issues throughout the season,” Webb said. “We were hit Week 1 in numbers. We only traveled with 17 kids to Blair Oaks, but we have been mentally tough throughout the season. Those losses we really improved from and became a tight-knit team.”
Connor Weiss is the team’s top rusher with 127 carries for 1,050 yards. Trey Houchin has rushed for 950 yards on 106 carries while Kade Wilmes has added 300 yards on 45 attempts.
Quarterback Connor Drake has completed 45 of 62 passes for roughly 900 yards, throwing for 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Maryville is averaging nearly 36 points per game out of its wing-T offense, while allowing almost 20 points.
“They are very athletic defensively,” Parnell said. “Really good size up front with length at their defensive ends. Offensively, they have three backs that are very, very talented. They are very explosive and run their offense very well.”
Cassville is led by Jericho Farris at running back, who has rushed for 1,592 yards and 21 touchdowns on 221 carries. The Wildcats also have 6-foot-4 quarterback Hayden Sink, who has run for 515 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 628 yards and six touchdowns.
Zach Coenen is the third head to the team’s rushing attack. He comes off a season-best performance against Buffalo, rushing for 184 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. The Pittsburg State commit has tallied 11 rushing touchdowns this season, running for 834 yards on 88 carries.
“Cassville is dominant,” Webb said. “If you like power football, they are fun to watch. Their backs are physical but yet dynamic. Gosh, their quarterback is huge and a really good athlete. It starts and stops with them on the line of scrimmage. You don’t see them make mistakes. Every adjective you could use for their offensive line and defensive line is impressive. Their defense is lights out. They are explosive, physical and great tacklers. They are awesome.”
And winning the war in the trenches is exactly what Cassville needs, like it has had all season, to return to the Show-Me Bowl on Dec. 5 in Jefferson City.
“I have said it all year long: We go as our offensive and defensive lines go,” Parnell said. “The story is not going to be any different this Saturday.”
