Cassville football coach Lance Parnell knows exactly the challenge his Wildcats face today against Odessa in the Class 3 state championship game.
"For people down here, they would remind you of a Big 8 football team — very physical, disciplined, run the football very well," he said. "They remind me a lot in style of Seneca. They have some very impressive offensive stats, but they want to run the football first."
The No. 10-ranked Wildcats (12-2) and No. 2 Bulldogs (14-0) clash at 11 a.m. in Columbia at the University of Missouri's Faurot Field.
Cassville, after beating 2018 state champions Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic in the previous two rounds, has reached the title game for the first time since back-to-back championships in 2008 and 2009. Odessa's last Show-Me Bowl appearance was a second place in 2015.
The Wildcats' defense stood stout in last week's 13-0 semifinal victory over Trinity Catholic, beginning with an end zone interception by D.J. White on Trinity's first series.
"It was huge," Parnell said. "We had gone for it on fourth down at midfield and came up a little bit short. They drive down and make a goal-line stand on the first possession and pick the ball off on fourth down. It could have been a big momentum swing for them and we were able to get a stop there and get some momentum for us. ... It was a big confidence boost for our kids."
Cassville scored on quarterback Deven Bates' one-yard sneak and two Drake Reece field goals.
"The first one was a 33-yarder with the wind, and he's done that in his sleep," Parnell said. "The second one was another 33-yarder that was into a 20 mph wind, and he absolutely nailed it."
Odessa averages 55.1 points and allows 10.3. The Bulldogs' three closest games have been in the last three weeks — 51-22 over Center in the district final, 53-31 over Savannah in the quarterfinals and 31-14 over Kennett in the semifinals.
"We're not surprised by what we have done this year," Odessa coach Mark Thomas said. "We were probably a little more athletic last year, but we didn't have the team chemistry that we have now. That's a big part of it. The senior class and the junior class really complement each other and get along real well.
"Our offensive and defensive lines are the strength of our football team, particularly our defensive line. We have seven kids who we play on the defensive line in four positions. They rotate by series, and if it ends up being a long series, they'll rotate in the middle of the series. We keep fresh kids in and it puts a lot of pressure on opposing team's offenses. It's difficult for people to run the ball between the tackles or off tackle against us. We have three good linebackers we rotate."
Linebacker Bryce Palmer leads the defense with 97 tackles, and Ethan Uhrlaub lead the defense with 97 and 84 tackles, respectively. Lineman Garrett Sims has 16 tackles for loss, one more than linebacker Colby Wilson.
Quarterback Josey Meierarend has thrown for 2,286 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Luke Malizzi leads the ground game with 2,037 yards and 28 TDs, and the top receivers are Eliyh D'Obron (36 catches, 758 yards, 8 TDs) and Kade Kehl (34 for 598, 11 TDs).
"Josey's first start was Week 7 of his freshman year, and he's started every varsity game since then," Thomas said. "He's set every passing record the school has ... at the end of last year he had them all and had beaten them all pretty good. We actually threw the ball more when he was a sophomore because we weren't as strong of a team."
"The key for us is to continue to get stops defensively and try to slow their running game down," Parnell said. "Offensively we need to take advantage of every possession we have. As explosive as they are, try to play a little defense with our offense."
Cassville averages 31.5 points and allows 12.2.
Bowen Preddy has 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and Zach Coenen is next with 918 yards and nine scores. Bates has run for 421 yards and nine TDs and thrown for 1,432 yards, 18 TDs and one interception. White tops the receiving corps with 43 receptions for 801 yards and 10 scores.
Top tacklers for the Wildcats are Jacob Olbertz (83), Andrew Prier (82) and Coenen (82).
"Cassville is a good team, tough," Thomas said. "They are not going to beat themselves. They have the qualities that you see in good football teams."
