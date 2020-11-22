CASSVILLE, Mo — Cassville offensive coordinator Clay Weldy says it best — the Wildcats are a team that’s built to withstand any type of weather condition.
And that couldn’t have been more accurate on a rainy, muddy Saturday afternoon at Don Trotter Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats’ traditional style of smashmouth football suited those conditions perfectly. Cassville’s three-headed rushing attack of Zach Coenen, Jericho Farris and Hayden Sink guided the program to its second straight Class 3 state semifinal appearance in a resounding 41-16 victory over Buffalo.
“We feel like we are built for any weather condition for what we do offensively,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said. “I think that was shown today. Muddy, nasty ... we lined up and we ran the football. That’s who we are. That’s what we want to do. That’s what we have wanted to do for a long, long time. Very proud of our guys up front, and our backs ran hard.”
The Wildcats (10-2) play at Maryville on Saturday at 1 p.m.
A big offensive line led the way for Cassville while it overpowered the Bisons defense on the ground. Coenen led the Wildcats rushing onslaught with 184 yards on 17 carries (11 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
Cassville controlled the game all day with 422 of its total yards coming on the ground.
“Whenever our backfield is working hard and our line is moving people up front, it doesn’t matter who we give the ball to — we are going to get yards and move the ball down field,” Coenen said. “Jericho is obviously super fast. He gets his carries and I watch him run down the field, but it’s nice to do it myself sometimes, too.”
But the Pittsburg State commit was quick to credit the big boys up front for his success.
“They were incredible,” Coenen said. “Week in and week out — they were the best in the Big 8 (Conference). Maybe the best in the state. They were really good.”
Cassville scored early and often during the game. On its opening possession, the Wildcats didn’t have a play that went less than 10 yards until Farris’ four-yard touchdown run to cap the drive.
The Bisons (9-3) got on the board when Drake Reese retrieved a punt snap that went over his head and ran to the back of the end zone for safety.
The Wildcats scored midway through the second frame when Sink scored on a one-yard keeper. However, Buffalo quarterback Jamen Smith connected with Cameron Portis for a 13-yard strike to make it 14-9 with 10 minutes left before half.
But Cassville answered with 3.9 seconds left when Sink snuck in from one-yard out, giving the Wildcats a 20-9 halftime advantage.
And the floodgates opened from there for Cassville. The Wildcats outscored the Bisons 21-7 in the second half, headlined by a 74-yard touchdown run from Coenen, who broke away up the middle to put the nail in the coffin.
“About halfway through the play whenever I cut it back and saw one guy in front of me — then I knew it was going to be all the way,” Coenen said.
Cassville did not attempt a pass all game. Farris ran for 115 yards on 20 attempts and one touchdown. Sink rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries and three scores.
“We have talked about our three-headed monster all year long, and all three of those guys played so well,” Parnell said. “I give the credit to those guys along with our lineman up front. When we needed big yards, those guys got them for us.”
Parnell also feels Cassville isn’t even playing its best football yet.
Smith went 3-for-9 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown and interception. His brother Jaren ran for 84 yards on eight carries while Portis added 26 yards on the ground on seven attempts.
After coming up short in the Class 3 state championship game last season, the Wildcats are one win away from a return trip.
“I do feel like we have what it takes,” Coenen said. “We have been there before. We know what to expect this time. Last year, it was a little bit new to us and we were flustered. Like we say, we have unfinished business and we want to finish it.”
