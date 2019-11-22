For high school football teams, this is the most wonderful time of the year.
“I couldn’t think of a better thing to be doing right before Thanksgiving break,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said.
The Wildcats, after beating three Big 8 Conference foes to win the Class 3 District 6 championship, tackle undefeated Blair Oaks in a quarterfinal game today in Wardsville, just outside of Jefferson City. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
“We’re excited to be in the quarterfinals,” Parnell said. “Our kids are excited to play a Blair Oaks team that we’ve never played before. The opportunity to go play a Saturday game and play a new opponent that we haven’t seen two or three times throughout the regular season, it’s a refreshing change.”
Blair Oaks (12-0) is the defending state champion – in Class 2, not 3. The Falcons blanked Lathrop 54-0 in last year's title game.
The Falcons broke away from a 7-7 halftime tie to beat Buffalo 35-7 in last week’s District 5 title game, their 16th district crown in the last 19 years.
“They have great tradition up there, won a lot of football games in the last two decades,” Parnell said. “They are very athletic, well-coached. They do the little things right and play fundamentally sound.
“They did graduate several very good players, but as good programs do, they just reloaded.”
Blair Oaks has averaged 45.1 points this season while holding the opponent to 7.6 points. The Falcons have scored at least 35 points in every game since their season-opening 23-14 win over Maryville — their only win by less than 17 points. And they haven't given up more than a touchdown since the first three games.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Hair has had a big season for the Falcons, rushing for 17 touchdowns and passing for 32. He accounted for four of the five touchdowns last week, and Blair Oaks had 401 total yards – 205 rush-ing and 196 passing.
“They like to get the ball on the edge with some of their jet sweep stuff,” Parnell said. “They do a good job throwing the ball. They have some good inside receivers who can stretch the field. They have an athletic quarterback who can really give you fits.”
Cassville (10-2) overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat Seneca 30-20 in the district championship game.
“I think it’s been growth throughout the season,” Parnell said. “We had a lot of new faces when we started the year. We’ve continued to grow and mature and get better. We’ve gotten better up front on both sides of the ball. That’s been a big key. We returned several skill kids from a year ago, and they’ve supplied us with leadership. But it’s been the growth on the offensive and defensive lines that’s really helped us improve as the season has gone along.”
The Wildcats average 32.8 points and allow 11.9. Last week's win over Seneca was the first time in eight games that Cassville gave up more than 14 points.
Cassville has reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 when the Wildcats lost to Rogersville 28-7, ending a 12-1 season.
