HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville girls wrestling team will be well-represented at the state tournament after a standout showing in Saturday’s sectional round.
The Wildcats had four state qualifiers and one sectional champion in the MSHSAA Girls Sectional 3 Tournament at Harrisonville High School, tying last year’s number of girls the program qualified to the state tournament.
Highlighting the day for Cassville was sophomore Annie Moore, who went 3-0 with three falls to claim the individual title at the 112-pound weight class. Her first two pins both came in the first period before she downed Diamond junior Josey Crisp with a pin in the third period of her championship match. Moore improved to 31-1 on the season.
Crisp went 2-1 in the tournament with a pair of falls to become a first-time state qualifier for Diamond.
At the 137-pound weight class, freshman Faith James was also a finalist for Cassville after she claimed wins in the first two rounds with a major decision and then a third-period fall. James was up 7-6 in the second period of her championship bout against Holden’s Tasia Lee before she had to forfeit due to an injury.
Rounding out the state qualifiers for Cassville were third-place finishers Kailey Artherton (122), now a two-time state qualifier, and Hailey Roark (132).
Monett standout Abigail Jastal, a senior, became a state qualifier for a second consecutive season after going 3-0 with three falls in the 107-pound weight class. In the finals, she picked up a second-period fall over Blue Springs South sophomore Gabby Hampton to improve to 38-3.
At 174, Seneca freshman Isabella Renfro entered the tournament as a 3-seed and went on to win three straight matches to claim the sectional title. After logging a second-period fall in the first round, she earned an 8-7 decision over Marshfield’s Kiana Massie and then pinned Raymore-Peculiar’s Cayley Maynard in the second period of her championship bout. She improved to 32-8 on the year.
Returning state placer Claire Pritchett qualified for the big stage once again by placing third at the 235-pound weight class. She finished the day 3-1 after logging a first-period fall over Harrisonville’s Riley Seaboldt in the consolation finals.
The MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships will take place on March 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.
