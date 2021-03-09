INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Cassville’s Annie Moore left no doubt.
Marching through with three pins, Moore captured the 112-pound state championship on Tuesday night in the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship at Cable Dahmer Arena.
After a first-round bye, Moore pinned Josie Moody of Waynesville midway through the first period in the quarterfinal round and Aiva Mayer of Carrollton 39 seconds into the second period in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Moore pinned Chloe Sheckells of Staley at 3:02 to cap a 35-1 season.
Two other area wrestlers earned medals.
Abigail Jastal of Monett took fourth place at 107 pounds, and Isabella Renfro of Seneca finished sixth at 174.
Jastal had a first-round bye and decisioned Madison Bellinger of Northwest 7-0 in the quarterfinals. She was pinned by Mia Reed of Washington midway through the third period in the semifinals, the lost to Jaden Breeden of Liberty 9-1 in the third-place match to finish with a 39-6 season record.
Renfro (34-11) also had a bye before losing an 8-3 decision to Emma Carter of Parkway West in the quarterfinals. She pinned Cayley Maynard of Raymore-Peculiar and Alana Vogt of Fort Zumwalt North in the wrestlebacks but lost a 6-3 decision to Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield in the fifth-place match.
Josey Crisp of Diamond (112 pounds), Kailey Artherton of Cassville (122) and Faith James of Cassville (137) lost in the third-round wrestlebacks, one match short of earning a medal.
Diamond will compete in the Class 1 boys state tournament starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
