A Liberal High School softball player who recovered from a stroke was featured Thursday on ESPN during a live broadcast.
Brooke Bearden was cheered by a gymnasium full of community members, students and others, including cheerleaders from Pittsburg State University and the Diamond High School softball team. The reception was aired live on ESPN, featuring host John Anderson, as part of a feature on high school athletes.
Video from the segment on Bearden and nine other athletes will be shown throughout the day as part of a "SportsCenter" feature.
Bearden, a catcher for the school's softball team, took the field in April for a game against Diamond to catch a ceremonial first pitch. It marked the capstone in her recovery from a stroke she suffered during fall last year. Treatment required three surgeries over two days, and a prognosis that she might not walk or speak again.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
