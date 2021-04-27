Thomas Jefferson defeated the Carthage junior varsity golf team by 20 strokes in a dual golf match on Thursday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
The Cavaliers, led by medalist Owen D'Amour with a 38, had a four-man team score of 185. Luke Miller shot a 46 to place second.
The Tigers shot 205, led by Ben Nicholas and Eli Scott with 48.
Thomas Jefferson plays Sarcoxie and Diamond on Thursday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.