MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — It's another 9-0 victory for Thomas Jefferson's tennis team, this time on Tuesday afternoon at Mount Vernon.
The Cavaliers (7-0) lost four games in six singles matches and three games in three doubles matches.
Tyler Brouhard defeated the Mountaineers' Curtis Meyer 8-2 at No. 2 singles, and Ian Ding-Hari Nagarajan beat Meyer-Isaac Burks 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Cavaliers have another road match Thursday against Clever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.