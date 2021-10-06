After setting school history with its first district championship last year, Thomas Jefferson added another one to the trophy case on Wednesday afternoon.
The top-seeded Cavaliers defeated third-seeded College Heights 5-1 in the Class 1 District 12 championship match on the TJ courts to earn the second girls tennis tournament title in school history.
"It's always special to win the district championships," Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Brumfield said. "We tried for several years to get that done with the girls and finally last year we won it for the first time. That was very exciting and special. Now to do it back-to-back years, it's remarkable and memorable.
"We graduated four starters from last year's team. This year's team had only two returning from last year. To me, that makes it really awesome."
The Cavaliers (12-1), who topped Mount Vernon 5-2 one year ago, led 2-1 after doubles. Allison Ding and Jenna Jeyaraj beat Hannah Bass-Avery Baker 8-1 at No. 1, and Jessica Joseph-Warda Morsy defeated Jem Kionisala-Isabelle Clevenger 8-5 at No. 3.
The Cougars picked up a point at No. 3 doubles as Ella Bishop-Jeanna Smathers downed Kyla Yang-Jessica Joseph 8-4.
Thomas Jefferson then won three singles matches to secure the victory — Jeyaraj over Hannah Bass 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 2, Yang over Bishop 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 and Emalee Ro over Kayla Wicke 6-4, 6-2. at No. 6.
With the district title, the Cavaliers advance to the four-team sectional meet on Monday.
