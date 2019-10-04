JoJo Jeyaraj and Juliana Joseph-Sydney Stamps won their brackets to lead Thomas Jefferson to the team championship in the Thomas Jefferson girls tennis tournament on Friday.
The Cavaliers, who reached the championship round in all four brackets, accumulated 22.5 points. College Heights Christian took second with 15 points, and Joplin was third with 10.
Jeyaraj, after not losing a game in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches, defeated Emma Watts of Joplin 8-4 in the title match at No. 2 singles.
Astrid Cardenas of Joplin won the title at No. 1 singles with an 8-3 victory over Audrey Neighmond of Thomas Jefferson. Cardenas also won the No. 1 singles title on Wednesday in the Central Ozark Conference tournament.
At No. 1 doubles, Joseph-Stamps knocked off top-seeded Taylor Dunham-Jaira Glaser of College Heights 8-4 in the championship match.
College Heights' Tessa Greathouse-Jem Kionisala beat Thomas Jefferson's Gabbi Laird--Victoria Henson-Miyauchi 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Third places went to Evelyne Maasen of Aurora at No. 1 singles, Jayden Hamilton of Webb City at No. 2 singles, Lauren Sapiens-Megan Gearhart of Aurora at No. 1 doubles and Danecca Heffren-Kirsalyn Hood of Webb City at No. 2 doubles.
