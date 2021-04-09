The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team continued its dominant 2021 spring season.
The Cavaliers, which have won five straight duals by 9-0 scores, captured their own invitational on Friday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson claimed titles at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. The Cavaliers took second at No. 2 singles.
Thomas Jefferson finished with 25 points in the match. Webb City placed as the runner-up with 20 points, while Carthage came in at third with 10. Monett (7.5), Carl Junction (7), Mount Vernon (4), Joplin (3) and Aurora (0.5) round out the schools that competed.
In No. 1 singles, the Cavaliers’ Ian Ding took the invite’s singles crown, claiming all three matches with 8-0 scores.
Carthage’s Silas Smith beat Monett’s Dylan Carlson for third-place. Carl Junction’s Blaine Wilkerson topped Aurora’s Xane Shirley for fifth.
In the No. 2 singles, Webb City’s Cale Stephens topped Thomas Jefferson’s Christopher Wheelen 8-2 in the championship match.
Monett’s Ben Hoyt took the third-place match 8-5 over Tandy. Carl Junction’s Cade Wilkerson topped Joplin’s Michael Mancipe 8-0 in the consolation.
In No. 1 doubles, Thomas Jefferson’s Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard took home the crown.
Snow-Phillips placed third by beating Monett’s Angel Salas-Ethan Kutz 8-2. Mount Vernon’s Chase Strong-Isaac Barker took the consolation 8-2 over Carl Junction.
In No. 2 doubles, Thomas Jefferson’s Hari Nagarajan and Prithvi Nagarajan claimed the title.
The Bulldogs finished in third with Joe Figueroa-Jordan Markham beating Joplin’s Ben Wardlow-Colin Vermillion 8-5. Mount Vernon’s Justin Moore-Alvin Reid topped Carthage’s Dani Lopez-Tyler Howard 8-4 to take fifth.
