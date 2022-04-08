The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team continued its dominant 2022 spring season.
The Cavaliers, who have won five straight duals by 9-0 scores, captured their own invitational on Friday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson claimed titles at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
The Cavaliers finished with 27 points in the match. Monett placed as the runner-up with 14 points, while Carthage came in at third with 12. Webb City (7.5), Mount Vernon (5), Aurora (4.5), Joplin (4.5) and Carl Junction (2.5) round out the schools that competed.
In No. 1 singles, the Cavaliers' Prithvi Nagarajan took the invite's singles crown, winning the championship match over Monett's Ethan Kutz 8-4.
Carthage's Charlie Snow beat Carl Junction's Blaine Wilkerson for third-place. Webb City's Jake McDonald topped Joplin's Michael Mancipe for fifth.
In No. 2 singles, Thomas Jefferson's Lele Qian beat Monett's Jackson Young 8-3 in the championship match.
Carthage's Silas Lytham defeated Webb City's Christian Alberts for third-place. Mount Vernon's Alvin Reed won consolation over Carl Junction's Dan Hodson.
In No. 1 doubles, Thomas Jefferson's Ian Ding and Tyler Brouhard took home the crown over Carthage's Danilo Lopez-Will Wallace.
Joplin's Joseph Graham-Adam Badr upended Webb City's Trevor Peterson-Felipe Perez for third-place. Aurora's Larson Briggs-Locke Shirley beat Monett's Heisman Welch-Logan Kutz for fifth.
In No. 2 doubles, the Cavaliers' Hari Nagarajan-Devan Murali topped Monett's Elijah Ridenour-Caden Szydloski in the championship match.
Mount Vernon's Tyler Moore-Ben McKay upended Aurora's Landon Boatwright-Nathan Gearhart for third-place. Webb City's Tristan Lynch-Lucas Lowery beat Carthage's Tyler Howard-Eli Scott for fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.