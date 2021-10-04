Host Thomas Jefferson and College Heights Christian won semifinal matches Monday to reach the final of the Class 1 District 12 Team Tennis Tournament.
The Cavaliers stifled Nevada 5-1 and College Heights edged Lamar 5-4.
Thomas Jefferson sophomore Allison Ding, who won the district singles title last week, shut out Nevada's Laura Kimmell 6-0, 6-0 and combined with JeJe Jeyaraj to topple Kimmell and Halley Ellington 8-1 in the top doubles match.
Thomas Jefferson will host College Heights for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Singles—Allison Ding def. Laura Kimmell 6-0, 6-0; JeJe Jeyaraj def. Halley Ellington 6-1, 6-1; Kyla Yang def. Susannah Kimmell 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles—Ding-Jeyaraj def. L. Kimmell-Ellington 8-1; Yang-Emalee Ro lost to S. Kimmell-Abbigale Baldwin 8-4; Jessica Joseph-Warda Morsy def. Kourtnee Vestal-Kallie Erwin 9-8 (7-0).
In the other semifinal, College Heights defeated Lamar 5-4.
