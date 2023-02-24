GOLDEN CITY — Thomas Jefferson defended its No. 1 seed and captured its third district title in as many years in the Class 1 District 7 tournament on Friday at Golden City High School, defeating the host and No. 2 seed Golden City Eagles 57-47.
Thomas Jefferson scored on its first possession, but the Eagles quickly responded with a deep three from senior Josh Reeves. The Cavaliers scored the next two baskets and were up 6-3 at 4:30.
A steal and score by Golden City's Spencer Parrill brought the Eagles to within one point at 6-5 before Reeves gave the Eagles their only lead of the game at 7-6 with a minute and a half remaining in the opening quarter.
The lead was short-lived.
Cavaliers guard Levi Triplett scored seconds later and TJ was back on top, 8-7 with one minute left.
A Thomas Jefferson three-pointer by Kip Atteberry gave the Cavaliers a 11-7 advantage going into the second quarter.
A short jumper by Reeves brought the Eagles back to within two at 11-9, before a Tyler Brouhard three-pointer, a Jay Ball putback and a Kohl Thurman jumper gave the Cavaliers their largest lead so far, at 18-9 with 3:57 remaining in the half.
Golden City (18-11) chipped away at TJ's lead and after back-to-back scores by Reeves, the Eagles were within four at 20-16 going into the locker room at the half.
A Golden City three-pointer to open the half brought the Eagles to within one at 20-19, before the Cavaliers went on a 16-0 run highlighted by two straight Brouhard scores.
Reeves snapped the nearly six-minute drought for Golden City and the Eagles trailed 36-21 with 1:40 left in the third period. A Brouhard 3-pointer brought TJ's lead back to 18 (39-21), but then Golden City freshman Spencer Parrill hit a trey to bring the Eagles to within 14 at 39-25 going into the final frame.
Thomas Jefferson held its lead throughout much of the fourth quarter, never letting the Eagles get within 10 points at the 5:11 mark until Reeves hit a three-pointer to close the gap at a nine-point, 51-42 game with 1:18 left. Another Reeves long ball tightened the game at 52-45 with 45 seconds left.
The Eagles fouled to extend the game in the final minute, but the Cavaliers (20-6) hit enough of their free throws to help seal the 57-47 win and a district title.
It was clear early that the Eagles were set on stopping Cavaliers senior Jay Ball. The Eagles triple-teamed the 6'6" Ball much of the game in an effort to stop the standout center.
"I've been used to that pretty much all this season," Ball said of the extra attention from the opponents. "But I appreciate my teammates working to get me open and hit shots when ever they need to. I'm really proud of them this season."
Ball also talked about why this three-peat was so special.
"It means so much to us," Ball said. "Getting to go out here and win three years in a row with my best friends, it's something special to me. It's my favorite thing in the world."
Cavaliers Coach Chris Myers shared his thoughts on the three consecutive titles: "It's special, of course. District championships are hard to get to, so to be able to play in five straight and to finish off the last three after a couple of heartbreakers is a real testament to these kids and the hard work they put in and the resiliency they've had to stick with it and get to these things."
Reeves scored all but 10 of Golden City's points, claiming game-high honors with 37. Spencer Parrill chipped in eight points.
"He's a phenomenal player and has had a phenomenal career," Myers said of Reeves. "Hats off to him. It wasn't because of a lack of effort tonight. He really stepped up and put his team on his back and gave his team a chance down the stretch.
Ball led Thomas Jefferson with 25 points. Fellow senior Brouhard added 18.
