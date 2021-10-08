Thomas Jefferson sophomore Allison Ding rallied from a first-set loss to win her Class 1 Sectional 6 (individual) tennis match Friday at the Thomas Jefferson courts.
Ding advances to the state tournament, which begins Thursday at the Cooper Complex in Springfield. She defeated Caitlyn Archer, Rogersville, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 to earn the trip to the state tourney, which runs three consecutive days.
In the only other singles match at the sectional, Ding’s teammate, JeJe Jeyaraj, lost to Sophia Vestal, Bolivar, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.
In doubles, McKylie Cox and Madisyn Perkins, Willow Springs, defeated the Lamar team of Laura Kimmell and Halley Elkington, Nevada, 6-1, 6-0 and McKinley Hedges and Brynley Waters, Bolivar, defeated Cora Pittsenbarger and Avery Bennett, Lamar, 6-1, 6-4.
The team portion of the sectionals will be held Tuesday at Bolivar. Thomas Jefferson will take on the host team and Mount Vernon will meet Helias Catholic. The winners will play for the sectional championship at 1 p.m.
The sectional champion will move on to the state final four.
