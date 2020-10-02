Thomas Jefferson’s girls tennis team, after losing only one dual match during the regular season, made a strong showing Friday in the Class 1 District 11 tournament on campus at the Dr. Pat Doody Memorial Tennis Complex.
The Cavaliers’ Alison Ding defeated teammate JoJo Jeyarag 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the singles championship match, and Juliana Joseph-Sydney Stamps finished second in the doubles bracket.
All three entries plus doubles champion Jasmine Sapiel-Emilee Smith of Mount Vernon qualify for next Saturday’s sectional meet at a site yet to be determined. Winners at sectional qualify for the state tournament on Oct. 15-17 in Springfield at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
Ding, the top seed in singles, lost only one game while defeating Rebekah Laws of College Heights Christian and Jessah Anderson of Mount Vernon in the first two rounds.
Jeyaraj, the No. 3 seed, defeated Isabella Mosley of Mount Vernon 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Taylor Dunham of College Heights 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the semifinals.
Sapiel-Smith, seeded second in the doubles bracket, ousted Victoria Henson-Miyauchi/Jessica Joseph of Thomas Jefferson 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Riley Peterson-Shayla Cliffman of College Heights 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals and No. 1-seeded Joseph-Stamps 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in the final.
Joseph-Stamps downed Avery Baker-Hannah Bass of College Heights 6-2, 6-2 and Brooke Loftus-Allison Schubert of Mount Vernon 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final,
Anderson and Loftus-Schubert won the third-place matches.
