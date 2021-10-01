Top-seeded Allison Ding of Thomas Jefferson breezed by three opponents to win the singles championship of the Class 1 District 12 Girls Individual Tournament on Friday at Thomas Jefferson.
The second-seeded team of Laura Kimmell and Halley Elkington, Nevada, upset No. 1, Cora Pittsenbarger and Avery Bennett, Lamar, 6-7 (8-6 tiebreaker), 6-1, 10-3 to claim the doubles title.
Ding, who only lost two games in her remarkable march to the championship, defeated her Cavalier teammate, Jenna Jeyaraj, 6-1, 6-0 in the finals match.
Another Thomas Jefferson duo, Kyla Yang and Jessica Joseph, upended Ella Bishop and Jeanna Smathers, from College Heights, 8-3 to claim third place.
In the third-place singles match, Jem Kionisaia, College Heights, toppled Leah McDonald of Lamar 8-3.
District action will continue at 3:30 p.m. Monday with team competition. The top-seeded Cavaliers will take on fourth-seeded Nevada and second-seeded Lamar will meet third-seeded College Heights at the Thomas Jefferson courts.
