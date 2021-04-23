By the closest of margins, Thomas Jefferson captured its second boys tennis team championship on Friday in the Joplin Invitational at the Joplin High School courts.
The Cavaliers, who won their tournament one week earlier, posted a 13-3 record to edge second-place Willard. The Tigers finished 12-4 for the tourney.
Branson came in third with a 10-6 record, followed by Joplin at 4-12 and Carl Junction at 1-15.
The Cavaliers won both doubles brackets with 4-0 records by Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouhard at No. 1 and Prithvi Nagarajan-Lele Qian at No. 2.
In singles, the Cavaliers' Ian Ding went 3-1 to place second at No. 1, and Christopher Wheelen split two matches at No. 2. Ding's 8-1 loss to Willard's Caiden Lingenfelser was his first setback of the season.
Lingenfelser won the No. 1 singles crown, and teammate Alex Crawford finished first in No. 2 singles. Both went 4-0.
Joplin's Jeffrey Evenson went 2-2 at No. 1 singles, and Michael Mancipe was 1-3 at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, the Eagles' Ben Wardlow-Colin Vermillion went 1-3 at No. 1, and Hunter Merkley-Caleb Cantero went 0-4 at No. 2.
Carl Junction's No. 2 doubles team of Jose Figueroa-Jordan Markham posted a 1-3 record. The Bulldogs' other entries — Blaine Wilkerson at No. 1 singles, Connor Sztamenits at No. 2 singles and Cade Wilkerson-Easton Sztamenits at No. 1 doubles — all were 0-4.
Branson picked up three second-place finishes with 3-1 records — Garrett Beckham at No. 2 singles, Gavin Brown-Nathan Bartram at No. 1 doubles and Caleb Buxton-Jacob Decker at No. 2 doubles.
