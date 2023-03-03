WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The boys’ basketball season came to an end Friday for Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School with the Cavaliers dropping a 66-46 decision to St. Elizabeth in the Class 1 state quarterfinal,

Thomas Jefferson, which trailed 36-17 at halftime, finished its season at 21-7.

Jay Ball scored 22 points and Tyler Brouhard 19 to lead the Cavaliers.

Jace Kessel had 21 points and Isaac Green 10 for St. Elizabeth.

