WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The boys’ basketball season came to an end Friday for Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School with the Cavaliers dropping a 66-46 decision to St. Elizabeth in the Class 1 state quarterfinal,
Thomas Jefferson, which trailed 36-17 at halftime, finished its season at 21-7.
Jay Ball scored 22 points and Tyler Brouhard 19 to lead the Cavaliers.
Jace Kessel had 21 points and Isaac Green 10 for St. Elizabeth.
