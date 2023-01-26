GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — After a nip-and-tuck first half Thursday, Thomas Jefferson gained a scoring advantage in the third quarter and held on to edge host Golden City 54-52 in a boys Ozark 7 Conference basketball game.
Golden City led 23-21 at intermission, but fell behind 39-34 after three quarters.
The Eagles came back to outscore Thomas Jefferson 18-15 in the final quarter, but not enough to win.
“This was a big win as it had huge conference and district implications,” said Cavalier coach Chris Myers.
Jay Ball led the way for Thomas Jefferson with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Tyler Brouhard added 18 points and Levi Triplett 14 for the Cavaliers, who hiked their record to 13-4 and went to 2-0 in the league.
Golden City (12-8, 0-1) got 21 points from Josh Reeves and 16 from Ty Force.
Thomas Jefferson will play Tuesday in the Mercy Warrior Classic Tournament.
