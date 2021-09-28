Thomas Jefferson pushed its girls' tennis record to 9-1 with a 7-2 victory against visiting Lamar on Tuesday.
Allison Ding shut out Cora Pittsenbarger 8-0 at No. 1 singles and combined with Jeanna Jeyaraj to defeat Pittsenbarger and Avery Bennett 8-2 in the top singles match.
The Cavaliers' only losses came at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson (9-1) will host individual district competition at 9 a.m. Friday.
