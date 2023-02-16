In a back-and-forth boys basketball game, Thomas Jefferson held on to edge visiting McAuley Catholic 46-45 on Thursday.
Just as the Cavaliers were relishing a 12-1 first-quarter scoring advantage, McAuley outscored Thomas Jefferson 12-5 in the second quarter to trail 17-13 at halftime.
Jay Ball scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Thomas Jefferson (18-6). Levi Triplett netted 12 points, while Tyler Brouhard had 12 rebounds to go with his five points.
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had 14 points to lead McAuley, which slipped to 7-19.
