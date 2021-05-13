Thomas Jefferson (13-0) will play Kearney (10-3) at 3 p.m. Monday in a Class 2 boys team tennis sectional match at the Dr. Patrick Moody Memorial Tennis Courts on campus.
Kearney, the No. 3 seed, knocked off top-seeded Platte County 5-4 on Thursday in the District 8 championship match.
Kearney had beaten second-seeded Grain Valley 5-4 in the semifinals.
The winner of Monday's match advances to the state semifinals later this month in Springfield.
