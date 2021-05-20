SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Ding advanced to the semifinal round on Thursday in the Class 2 boys tennis state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
The tournament began on the complex’s indoor courts, then moved outside once the weather cleared.
Ding, a junior, defeated Ayush Negi of Parkway Central 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Gavin Brown of Branson 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
“Ian was ready to rock and roll today,” Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. “He did a great job.
“He was consistent placing the ball. His unforced errors were low. He controlled the points, which is what he needed to do.”
Ding, after improving his season record to 26-1, plays Max Chen (11-3), a freshman from Ladue, in the semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday. Chen also won his two matches in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-3.
The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team of Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouhard suffered their first loss of the season, bowing to Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian of Priory 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
“They had a bad part of the draw,” Brumfield said. “They played one of the best teams here. They were a second-place team in district, losing to another Priory team.”
Hamlett-Brouhard bounced back to beat Paul Barrego-Blake Dobey of St. Pius X (Festus) 6-1, 6-2 and Justin Francka-Andrew Dowden of Jefferson City Helias Catholic 6-3, 6-2 to reach the consolation semifinals.
“They came back and rebounded well against St. Pius,” Brumfield said. “They beat Helias pretty easily, too.”
Hamlett-Brouhard, 26-1 on the season, play Carter Compton-Kade Compton of Grain Valley at 8 p.m. Friday. This match is to determine half of the bracket for fifth-place and seventh-place matches.
HAYES-STEPHENS GO 2-1
Webb City’s Trenton Hayes-Cale Stephens, who finished second in the district tournament, also will play today in the consolation semifinals.
The Cardinal duo lost their opening-round match to Kolby Smothers-Grant Woltkamp of Kearney 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
They won their first two consolation bracket matches against Colton Woody/Maddox Walker-Brenneke of Farmington 6-0, 6-0 and Andrew Matz-Michael Cho of Sedalia Smith-Cotton 6-4, 7-5.
Hayes-Stephens face Mason Chyu-Weston Williams of Ladue in the consolation semifinals.
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
After the Class 2 and Class 3 tournaments conclude on Friday, the Class 1 tournament hopes to start around 1 p.m. Friday.
The brackets include a pair of Big 8 Conference entries.
Nevada’s Evan Rea faces Kansas City Barstow’s Richard King in singles, and Monett’s Dylan Lynch-Benjamin Hoyt play Westminster Christian’s Griffin Alm-Matthew Kinney in doubles.
Two rounds will be played in both brackets, and the last two rounds are scheduled for Saturday.
