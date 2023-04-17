WEBB CITY, Mo. —Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School kept its perfect tennis record intact Monday with a 6-3 defeat of host Webb City.
The Cavaliers (7-0) went into the doubles portion of the match having to come away with at least one victory to secure the win. They won both No. 1 and No. 2 matches to do just that.
Their only losses came at No. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Jacob McDonald 8-2 in the top singles encounter and then combined with Devan Murali to get by McDonald and Trevor Peterson 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson will host Springfield Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Webb City (0-6) will entertain Carl Junction at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
