The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team opened the season with a 1-3-1 showing in the Verona Tournament on Saturday at Verona High School.
The Cavaliers picked up a 2-0 win over Purdy in a match that saw Tannah Grigg log eight aces. Nico Carlson added three aces for TJ, while Maysom Solum chipped in four assists.
Thomas Jefferson tied Golden City 1-1 as Solum recorded 12 assists. Carlson led the team with three kills in the match.
The Cavaliers went on to suffer 2-0 setbacks to Exeter, Sarcoxie and Marionville to close out the tournament. Sydney Holm tallied a team-high three kills for TJ against Exeter, and Lannah Grigg recorded three kills and three blocks against Sarcoxie. Carlson chipped in two kills and two blocks against Marionville.
Thomas Jefferson is back in action on Monday at Purdy.
