WASHBURN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team capped a 2-1-2 day by claiming a 2-1 victory over School of the Ozarks in the fifth-place game of the Southwest Volleyfest on Saturday at Southwest High School.
The placement match saw the Cavaliers fall 25-15 in the opening set before claiming back-to-back set victories of 25-15 and 25-19.
Nico Carlson finished with a pair of aces, six kills and a block while Maysom Solum tallied two kills and 10 assists. Lannah Grigg added an ace, four kills and three blocks, and Mary Nguyen chipped in one ace, two kills and five assists.
Maggie Sutton recorded two aces while Alexis Stamps registered three kills.
In pool play, Thomas Jefferson picked up a 2-0 win over Verona, tied 1-1 with Exeter and School of the Ozarks, and suffered a 2-0 loss to Wheaton.
The Cavaliers (10-11-3) travel to Jasper on Monday.
