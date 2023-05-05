A Thomas Jefferson Day School stalwart in tennis all season, Prithvi Nagarajan continued his level of excellence on Friday with a Class 2 District 7 singles championship that qualified him for a trip to the state tournament.
Nagarajan swept by Liam Groden from Kansas City Barstow 6-4, 6-1, in the singles finale at the Thomas Jefferson courts.
The singles and doubles champions, as well as runners-up, advance to the state tourney May 18-20 in Springfield.
Sankeerth Gandhari and George Colombo of Barstow defeated Sanjeev Adma and Aaram Salam, also of Barstow, 6-3, 6-3 to claim the doubles championship.
Third- and fourth-place finishers received medals but do not advance to state competition.
Jacob McDonald, Webb City, won third in singles when his opponent, Devan Murali, of Thomas Jefferson, withdrew.
Thomas Jefferson's Chengle Qian and Jack Goodhue defeated Webb City's Felipe Perez and Tristan Lynch 8-5 in a pro set to capture third in doubles.
A Belton doubles team, Angel Graciata-Basurto and Coleman Hardee, could have been awarded a medal for the biggest comeback of the day with an 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 quarterfinal victory against Webb City's Jacob Russell and Kaden Cox.
The closest singles match of the day was also in the quarterfinals — Murali defeated Carson Dent, Belton, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 10-8.
