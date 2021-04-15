CLEVER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson tennis team keeps on winning.
And it's another 9-0 victory for the Cavaliers, this time on Thursday afternoon at Clever.
Thomas Jefferson (8-0) lost only three games in six singles matches and four games in three doubles matches.
Ian Ding defeated the Blue Jays' Cole Waisner 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Lele Qian defeated Draven Mendez 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Devan Murali defeated Charles Donan 8-1 at No. 6 singles.
Ding-Hari Nagarajan defeated Waisner-Anthony Dodds 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and Noah Hamlett-Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Bryce Friend-Jase Whiles 8-3 at No. 2 double.s
The Cavaliers play Monday at Joplin.
