CLEVER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson tennis team keeps on winning.

And it's another 9-0 victory for the Cavaliers, this time on Thursday afternoon at Clever.

Thomas Jefferson (8-0) lost only three games in six singles matches and four games in three doubles matches.

Ian Ding defeated the Blue Jays' Cole Waisner 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Lele Qian defeated Draven Mendez 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Devan Murali defeated Charles Donan 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

Ding-Hari Nagarajan defeated Waisner-Anthony Dodds 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and Noah Hamlett-Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Bryce Friend-Jase Whiles 8-3 at No. 2 double.s

The Cavaliers play Monday at Joplin.

Tags

Trending Video