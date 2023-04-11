MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson won its sixth boys tennis match in as many outings Tuesday with a 9-0 shutout of host Mount Vernon.
Prithvi Nagarajan blanked Tyler Moore at No. 1 singles 8-0.
Nagarajan combined with Devan Murali to defeat Moore and Gabriel Newman 8-2 in the top doubles match.
The Cavaliers will host the Thomas Jefferson Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Singles competition will be held at the Millennium Tennis Fitness Club with doubles will take place at Thomas Jefferson.
