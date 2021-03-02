Thomas Jefferson caught fire from the perimeter late in the first quarter and breezed past Miami-Amoret 66-39 on Tuesday night in a Class 1 boys basketball sectional game at the Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse.
The Cavaliers (20-5) stretched their winning streak to five games and advance to the quarterfinals on Friday night against St. Elizabeth (18-6), a 55-50 winner over Golden City. The game site will be announced today, but based on previous game sites and the position on the bracket, it appears the Cavaliers will have to travel.
Drew Goodhope sank half of the Cavaliers' eight 3-point goals and finished with 17 points to lead four starters in double figures. Center Jay Ball scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, and Dhruv Gheewala and Caden Myers tallied 12 and 11, respectively.
Guard Stanley Harriman topped Miami (9-14) with 19 points, including 14 of the Eagles' 15 first-half points.
Goodhope and Gheewala had 12 points apiece to spark the Cavaliers to a 36-15 halftime cushion.
The Cavaliers missed three shots and committed a turnover on their first three possessions before Gheewala scored on a putback after almost three minutes.
A basket by Ball and two Myers buckets on the inside pushed the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, and from that point, the Cavaliers effectively got the ball inside and then passed back outside to hit wide-open 3s.
Goodhope nailed two treys from the left side in the last two minutes of the quarter for an 18-7 lead.
"We started a little bit slow," Goodhope said, "but later, on we started picking up the defense and getting some run-outs, then dribble-drive and kicks to get us open 3s. That's what we work on quite a bit is kick-out 3s to open shooters."
Then Gheewala began the second stanza with a 3 from the top of the circle, a layup after a drive down the lane and another trey from the left corner in just 77 seconds for a 26-7 advantage.
"We settled early, which is what we talked about not wanting to do," Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. "Once we kind of settled down and got through those emotions of that first little bit, got the big man (Ball) a couple of touches, got some dribble-drives to the paint and found some kick-out 3s, and we shoot those kick-out 3s pretty well."
The Cavaliers also got some points off turnovers thanks to their defense.
"I'm fairly happy with it," Coach Myers said. "The game plan was we wanted to keep them from scoring inside the paint. We wanted to force tough looks for them, and we wanted to rebound it and turn it into offense the other way. I think we did a great job of that. They had two field goals in the first quarter and four in the first half total. We were able to turn the tempo up and get them in transition defense and find our shooters or our big man inside."
Friday's game marks the Cavaliers' second quarterfinal appearance in school history.
