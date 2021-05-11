Undefeated and top-seeded Thomas Jefferson blanked Belton 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 7 tennis tournament at the Cavaliers' courts.
The Cavaliers (12-0) play host to second-seeded Webb City (8-5) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the championship match. The Cardinals beat Carl Junction 5-0 in their district semifinal.
The Cavaliers lost a total of five games in their five matches.
In doubles, Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouhard won 8-4 over Ike Irvin-Jacob Dolphin. Ian Ding-Hari Nagarajan and Chris Wheelen-Lele Qian won their doubles matches by 8-0 scores.
The first two singles matches completed were Hamlett over Dolphin 6-0, 6-1 and Prithvi Naragajan over Omar Martinez 6-0, 6-0.
