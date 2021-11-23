The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team got off to a scorching start and claimed a lopsided 54-16 win over Bronaugh on Tuesday night at home.
The Cavaliers (2-0) led 23-4 after the opening frame and extended that to a 35-11 advantage at the break. Thomas Jefferson held Bronaugh scoreless in the third quarter and increased their lead to 46-11 heading into the fourth stanza.
Caden Myers scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Cavaliers, while Drew Goodhope had 10. Tyler Brouhard chipped in eight points.
Bronaugh was led by Isaac Earnest with seven points.
Thomas Jefferson competes in the Gem City Classic next week.
