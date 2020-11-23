EXETER, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School raced out to a 20-0 lead and went on to upend host Exeter 74-26 Monday in a boys’ season-opening basketball game for both teams.
Dhruv Gheewwala netted 22 points to lead four Cavaliers in double figures. Caden Myers added 17, Jay Ball 13 and Drew Goodhope 12.
Corey Hillburn topped Exeter, which trailed 44-9 at halftime, with 10 points.
“We got out to a fast start and it was a great start to our season,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers.
The Cavaliers will travel to Bronaugh today with junior-varsity play to begin at 5 p.m.
NEOSHO GIRLS 52, SENECA 47
NEOSHO — Neosho, behind a big second quarter, defeated visiting Seneca to hike its record to 2-0.
The Wildcats fell behind 13-8 after the first quarter but outscored Seneca 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 33-22 lead at halftime.
Alya Grotejohn topped the Indians and all scorers with 19 points, while teammate Samarah Mittag added 10.
Neosho was led by Olivia Hixson with 14 and Reagan McInturff 12.
Neosho will play Seneca again at 5 p.m. Monday in the Carl Junction Tournament.
Prep roundup
