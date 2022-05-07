Thomas Jefferson's boys tennis team competed in the individual district tournament on Friday afternoon at Belton High School.
The Cavaliers are sending Prithvi Nagarajan and the doubles team of Ian Ding-Tyler Brouhard to individual sectionals. Both posted runner-up finishes on the day, which was good enough to advance to the state tournament.
"I'm proud of the guys today," Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Brumfield said. "It was tough matches with Barstow as expected. We feel good about moving a doubles team and singles player on to state."
Prithvi Nagarajan and Shrihari Nagrajan both competed in the singles tournament.
After receiving a first-round bye, Prithvi Nagarjan coasted by Belton's Jacob Dolphin 6-1, 6-0. In his semi-final match, Nagarajan downed Barstow's Liam Groden.
Then in the singles final, Nagarajan fell to Barstow's Sankeerth Gandhari 6-0, 6-1.
Shrihari Nagarajan also received a first-round bye. He won his second-round match by scores of 6-2, 6-3 before falling to Gandhari 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
TJ also had a pair of doubles teams competing. After a bye, the Ding-Brouhard duo blanked Webb City's Tristan Lynch-Felipe Perez 6-0, 6-0.
That doubles team also bested Barstow's George Colombo-Aaram Salam 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. But in the first-place match, Barstow's other doubles team of Richard King-Robert King topped Ding-Brouhard 6-0, 6-1.
The Cavaliers' doubles team of Chengle Qian-Devan Murali reached the semifinals on the other site of the bracket, but fell to Barstow's King duo.
TJ, which has the second seed, hosts seventh-seeded Grandview at 4 p.m. Monday in the Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.