MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson shut out host Monett 3-0 in doubles Thursday to seal a 6-3 boys tennis victory.
Two losses and one forfeit left the Cavaliers tied 3-3 in singles competition.
Prithvi Nagarajan upended the Cubs’ Ethan Kutz 8-4 in No. 1 singles. Nagarajan combined with Tyler Brouhard to down Kutz and Heisman Welch by the same score in the top doubles match.
Thomas Jefferson (4-0) will host Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
