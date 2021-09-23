The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team moved to 8-8-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over Southwest on Thursday night on its home court.
The Cavaliers picked up set wins of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-13.
Nico Carlson tallied one ace, three kills and a block for TJ, while Mary Nguyen recorded two aces, one kill and four assists. Mayson Solum had three aces and six assists, and Lannah Grigg added four aces and eight kills. Sydney Hold also had six kills.
Thomas Jefferson plays at College Heights on Tuesday.
