VERONA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team claimed a 3-0 win over Exeter to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1 District 8 tournament at Verona High School.
The third-seeded Cavaliers (11-13) earned the sweep of 6-seed Exeter (1-24-1) with set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-14.
Winni Heibert recorded five aces, five kills and two blocks for TJ, while Sonia Carlson had one ace and five kills, Nico Carlson three aces, two kills and six blocks, and Kayley Ball six aces.
The Cavaliers play 2-seed McAuley Catholic (13-16) at 6:15 tonight. The winner will advance to the championship to take on wither 1-seed College Heights (21-3) or 4-seed Wheaton (16-11-1) at 7:30.
