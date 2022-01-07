Senior Drew Goodhope scored a career-high 27 points on Friday night to spark the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team to a 61-30 win over visiting Jasper.

The Cavaliers, who led the entire game, pulled out to a 37-17 lead at halftime.

Jay Ball was the only other Thomas Jefferson player to score in double figures, finishing with 21 points.

“We got off to a hot start with Jay (Ball) scoring our first seven points and 17 of his 21 in the first half,” said Cavalier coach Chris Myers. “We did a good job of establishing our inside game.”

Wyatt Cawyer topped Jasper with 16 points.

Thomas Jefferson (7-2) will host Sarcoxie at 6 p.m. Monday.

