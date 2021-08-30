Thomas Jefferson opened its girls tennis season Monday with a 5-4 victory against visiting Joplin.
The Cavaliers won four of six singles matches with a victory at No. 2 doubles clinching the win.
Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding defeated Astrid Cardenas 8-3 in the top singles match.
The doubles match that decided the outcome came with the No. 2 Cavalier team of Kyla Yang and Jessica Joseph defeating Cloey Blank and Ndedi-Ntepe 8-3.
The Cavaliers will host Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
