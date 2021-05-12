Unbeaten and top-seeded Thomas Jefferson blanked Webb City 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 2 District 7 championship game at the Cavaliers’ courts.
The Cavaliers (13-0) play host to the winner of Kearney-Platte County in the quarterfinals on Monday. The Bulldogs and Pirates face off at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 2 District title match.
Thomas Jefferson lost a total of three games in its five matches.
In doubles, Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouchard won 8-0 over Trenton Hayes-Cale Stephens. Ian Ding-Hari Nagarajan downed Jackson Dill-Drake Miller 8-2, and Prithvi Naragajan-Lele Qian topped Caiden Johnson-Tyler Wade 8-0.
The first two singles matches completed were Ding over Hayes 6-0, 6-0 and Brouhard over Dill 6-0, 6-1.
Webb City finishes with an 8-6 season record.
