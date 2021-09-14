MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson won its fifth girls' tennis match in as many outings in sweeping by host Monett 9-0 on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers lost only five games in six singles matches and four games in doubles.
Allison Ding shut out Megan Hull 8-0 at No. 1 singles and combined with Jeanna Jeyaraj to blank Hull and Vayla Smith by the same score at No. 1 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson will play in the Monett Invitational on Wednesday and at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
