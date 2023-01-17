LIBERAL, Mo. — Jay Ball set a new Thomas Jefferson school scoring record, as the Cavaliers opened boys basketball action Tuesday in the Tony Dubray Classic.
Ball poured in 45 points, along with 12 rebounds, to guide Thomas Jefferson to a 79-46 win against Bronaugh.
The only other Cavalier to hit double figures was Tyler Brouhard with 12 points to go with 14 rebounds.
Tucker Duncan netted 21 points to lead Bronaugh, who trailed 36-26 at halftime.
"After a slow start, the boys settled in and had a big second and third quarter," Thomas Jefferson head coach Chris Myers said. "They did a great job of executing the offense and it led to some quality looks around the bucket."
Those second and third quarters saw the Cavaliers score 60 of their 79 points with 26 in the second and 34 in the third.
Ball broke the school record in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Thomas Jefferson (10-3), seeded second, will play third-seeded St. Mary’s Colgan at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
