It was an all-Thomas Jefferson singles final Friday in the Class 1 District 10 Girls Tennis Tournament at the Thomas Jefferson courts.
Following a first-round bye, the Cavaliers' Alison Ding swept by three opponents, only losing four games, to claim the championship.
Ding defeated Jeanna Jeyaraj 6-2, 6-0 in the finale.
Elizabeth Smith of Monett upended Olivia Ray, Aurora, 8-4 in a pro set for third place.
In doubles, Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert, Mount Vernon, edged the Thomas Jefferson duo of Kayla Yang and Mayson Solum 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 for the title.
Warda Morsy combined with Jessica Joseph, Thomas Jefferson, to nip Kloey Boyd and Emily Gearhart, Aurora, 9-8 with a 7-3 tiebreaker for third.
Thomas Jefferson will host the sectional round at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
