Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School and Carthage tied for the team title Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational Boys Tennis Tournament held at both the Cavaliers' courts and at Millennium Family Fitness Center.
However, the tie was broken by fewest games lost, giving the host team the crown.
The two teams accumulated 22 1/2 points apiece with Monett placing next with 12.
Other teams, in order were, Mount Vernon, 7 1/2; Webb City, 6 1/2,; and Carl Junction, Aurora and Clever with 2 points each.
Thomas Jefferson's Prithvi Nagarajan blew by three opponents without losing a game to claim the No. 1 singles crown. He defeated Carthage's Charlie Snow in the championship match. In the same bracket, Monett's Ethan Kutz placed third with an 8-3 win against Mount Vernon's Tyler Moore.
Thomas Jefferson's other championship came at No. 1 doubles with LeLe Qian and Jack Goodhue downing Carthage's Danio Lopez and Josh Rivera 8-2. Monett's Elijah Ridenour and Logan Kutz defeated Webb City's Jake McDonald and Trevor Peterson 8-3 for third.
Carthage's Silas Lathem upended Thomas Jefferson's Devan Murali 8-4 in the No. 2 singles championship, while the Tigers' Eli Scott and Will Wallace defeated Thomas Jefferson's Sam Li and Nat Curtis in the No. 2 doubles championship.
Monett's Heisman Welch shut out Clever's Dylan Dodds to grab third place in the No. 2 singles bracket.
Webb City's Tristan Lynch and Felipe Perez defeated Mount Vernon's Payton West and CJ Robins 8-3 for third at No. 2 doubles.
