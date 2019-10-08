Playing on their home courts, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson defeated sixth-seeded Monett 5-0 in a quarterfinal of Class 1 District 11 tennis tournament on Monday.
The Cavaliers are at second-seeded Mount Vernon at 3:30 today in the semifinals.
The Cavaliers swept the three doubles matches.
Audrey Neighmond and Johanna Jeyaraj defeated Diana Rodriguez and Stacy Hurtado 8-2, while Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps beat Sofia Semerad-Megan Hull 8-2. Gabriella Laird and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi topped Sydney Parrigon-Katherine Smith 8-1.
In completed singles matches, Neighmond beat Rodrigues 6-0, 6-0 and Joseph defeated Semerad 6-0, 6-1.
Today’s other semifinal features No. 1 College Heights vs. No. 4 Nevada. The Cougars had a first-round bye as the top seed. Nevada edged No. 4 Lamar 5-4.
Golf
Class 1 District 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Purdy, Mount Vernon and Seneca all had golfers qualify for the sectional tournament at the Class 1 District 4 tournament on Monday at Horton Smith Golf Course.
Purdy’s Shelby Haskin placed sixth with an 89, while teammate Ashlie Johnson tied for 21st with a 116.
Mount Vernon’s Taylor Rinker shot a 101 to finish in 13th place, while Madalyn Cook was 18th with a 112.
Seneca advanced three golfers to sectionals after Britany Adock carded a 103 to finish in 14th, while Kaitlyn Soden shot a 106 to place in 15th. Madison Babbitt also qualified after shooting a 116 to finish in 21st.
Class 1 District 3
ELDON, Mo. — Nevada’s Kate Pennington advanced to sectionals as an individual thanks to a strong round in district play on Monday at Eldon Country Club.
Pennington carded a 121 to finish in 19th place at the par-71 course. Nevada’s Elizabeth Barrett scored a 131, missing the cut.
Softball
NEOSHO TOPS CARTHAGE
CARTHAGE, Mo.—Neosho rode a three-run third inning to a 6-2 win over Carthage at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
The Wildcats were clinging to a 3-2 lead when they added the late insurance runs.
Mikayla Long and Alivia Campbell had two hits apiece for Neosho.
Kyla Daspit was the winning pitcher. She allowed two earned runs in seven innings.
Emily Calhoon took the loss for the Tigers. She only allowed one run on six hits.
Averi Heese and Makayla Jennings had two hits apiece for Carthage.
Neosho hosts Joplin at 4:30 today and Carthage hosts Webb City at 4:30 today.
Soccer
Strong second half leads Thomas Jefferson past Hillcrest
Thomas Jefferson (5-8) trailed 3-2 early in the second half before three unanswered goals sent the Cavaliers to a 5-3 win over Hillcrest.
Hillcrest’s Scott Zubillaga broke a first-half tie with an unassisted goal in the 42nd minute to give the Hornets a 3-2 advantage.
Thomas Jefferson’s Thomas Hershewe tied the game in the 60th minute on a penalty kick before giving his team the lead with an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute. Evan D’Amour scored his second goal of the game, coming off a Hershewe assist, in the 78th minute to seal the win.
Thomas Jefferson goalie Colton Henkle finished with three saves.
Thomas Jefferson travels to Columbus for a 4:30 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Cavaliers upended
Thomas Jefferson’s Acelynn Tate collected eight kills, six assists and five service aces in a losing cause against visiting Pleasant Hope.
Pleasant Hope defeated the Cavaliers 25-20, 25-27, 25-23.
Thomas Jefferson (7-9-1) will host Verona at 6 p.m. Thursday.
