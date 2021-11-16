MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Central Christian women’s basketball team topped Ozark Christian College 50-41 on Tuesday night.
Central Christian was paced by Cheyenne Marshall, who scored 15 points. She shot 6 of 12 from the field, 1 of 5 from beyond the arc and went 2 of 2 from the foul line.
Marshall also grabbed six rebounds and handed out one assist. Eryn Turner also had 11 points for Central Christian, while Josie Warren chipped in 10.
Emmary Williams led Ozark Christian with 11 points. The Ambassadors went cold from the field, shooting only 23% overall.
Kamryn Gentry nearly had a double-double, but finished with eight points and a game-high 18 rebounds (11 defensive and seven offensive). Lydia Pipins totaled nine points as well for Ozark Christian.
The Ambassadors resume play on the road against Union College (Neb.) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
