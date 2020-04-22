With the NFL Draft set to begin tonight, this is a great opportunity to help out your local economy.
While we are hopefully nearing the tailend of the isolation period in the area, we still need to be practicing proper social distancing while the stay-at-home order is in effect. With that said, most of the football fans I know love to celebrate the draft as the official start of the new season.
Traditionally, before I began my career in sports reporting, which severely put a damper on my ability to watch professional sporting events live, I loved going to a friend’s house or hosting a draft party. Even though we should be staying away from large groups, we can still get into the spirit by putting on a solo draft party or a party for the family, and what better way to do it than buying from locally owned businesses?
Local businesses are taking a major hit in revenue with the majority of the area stuck in isolation. With the draft kicking off tonight at 7, now is a great time to visit your favorite local flavor to treat yourself to a hefty feast while watching where the next crop of NFL stars land.
With the draft continuing through Saturday, this is a good opportunity to feed your money into the local economy over the weekend. Personally, I may hit up a different restaurant each day of the draft. With so many businesses struggling to stay afloat, they will appreciate the revenue more than you can imagine.
There are so many solid options in the area to please your palate. Southwest Missouri has several fantastic barbecue options, Hispanic restaurants and Italian eateries. Not to mention, there are several hidden gem burger spots, as well as several locations that make some incredible comfort food. And if you are into cooking your own meal, I have found multiple meat lockers/butcher shops in the area that satisfy my carnivorous needs to the fullest.
For those of you who are like me and really love being the guinea pig when the wife attempts new dishes, now is a great time to persuade our significant other to relax over the next several days and let someone else do the cooking for us. That will be my defense anyway.
I was originally supposed to be attending this draft live with a couple of buddies from back home in Indiana, but the COVID-19 outbreak put the kibosh on my first live draft. To say I am bummed out over not being able to make the trip would be an understatement, but I am going to make the most of it.
Sitting back and thinking about how I was going to turn that frown upside down, I realized this was a great chance to help out those around us who make our everyday lives a little easier.
I would have spent more than I should undoubtedly while I was in Las Vegas, and now I can spend some of that money I set aside for my trip and put it toward the businesses I frequent on a weekly basis.
There are also a few local restaurants I have been wanting to try, and there is no better time than now.
Remember, the money you feed into your local economy generally stays in your local economy. So, if you are planning to set up a draft party to celebrate live sports again, keep it local.
LUCAS DAVIS is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at ldavis@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @sportsbyLD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.