GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — At the beginning of the season, Crowder College baseball coach Travis Lallemand said Team 57 had a chance to do special things.
Lallemand’s Roughriders certainly made history.
The group will go down as the only team to take Crowder to back-to-back NJCAA Division I World Series in program history.
The fifth-seeded Roughriders saw their season come to an end on Wednesday evening as they fell to sixth-seeded Central Arizona 11-3 in a loser’s bracket contest at Sam Suplizio Field.
Crowder finished the season with a 54-13 record and 1-2 showing at this year’s World Series. The Roughriders are now 7-8 in their four World Series appearances since 2010.
“It’s disappointing,” Lallemand said in a press conference. “It’s not the loss as much as ending our season, but what we have been through this since August to get to this point, I told them that we did something special. We came here back-to-back years and set the tone for the next group that can hopefully make it out here and have better results next time. I’m not disappointed in any of the effort. We kept competing. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
The Vaqueros (56-13, 2-1) are the same team that Crowder defeated in the World Series opener on Sunday. The Roughriders’ Adamo Stornello’s extra-inning walk off blast sent Central Arizona to the loser’s bracket.
But since that game, the Vaqueros have lived up to their billing as the national runner-up.
Central Arizona was fueled by a quick start as it plated three unanswered runs in the first three innings. Logan Valencia started the scoring with an RBI double in the first, while Dusty Garcia came through with a run-scoring single and then a sacrifice fly in the third.
Stornello continued torching the Vaqueros pitching in the top of the fifth. With a runner on, the catcher homered to right center as the Roughriders cut the score to 3-2.
It was all Central Arizona after that point.
One of the most prolific hitters in the country, Kiko Romero homered in his next three at-bats — first two out to right center field and the final one to left center in the seventh as the Vaqueros initiated the run rule.
Romero went 3 for 5 on the day with four driven in to pace Central Arizona’s 15-hit attack. Garcia had two home runs and four RBI, while Ryan Ball collected three hits and two runs driven in.
“That’s the best lineup in this tournament,” Lallemand said. “We came thinking that’s probably the best team in this thing. Obviously, we competed really well with Mis (Jacob Misiorowski) on the mound and Central Arizona showed what they can do offensively. They kept separating themselves. I said to these guys on the way up here that the seventh inning is what we had a chance to do last night and get the run-rule secured. That’s what it takes to win and have sustained success out here.
“If you get an opportunity, you gotta put it away. They did. Hats off to them. That’s a tremendous club.”
Tyler Heaton picked up the win. He surrendered three earned runs on six hits while striking out six batters through six innings of work.
Crowder totaled six hits. Landrey Wilkerson went 2 for 3 with a solo home run in the seventh, while Jackson Cobb capped a stellar tournament by collecting a pair of singles.
In his two starts at Grand Junction, Stornello homered twice. The Central Missouri commit hadn’t gone deep in any game prior to the World Series.
“I think everyone likes hitting around here,” Stornello said. “The ball flies a little bit more than Missouri. It’s not the biggest part of my game, but I was feeling good this week. I wish my two-run home run changed the momentum a little bit. But they responded well. Coach always says great teams respond. They showed that today.”
Riely Hunsaker suffered the loss for the Roughriders. He was charged with two runs on four hits in the first inning — his lone frame of work.
Stornello said his second trip out to Grand Junction was memorable.
“I feel blessed to be able to do it,” Stornello said. “I’m a little disappointed we couldn’t play a couple more games. It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling right now. I feel like we represented (this program) well. We just didn’t get it done on the field when it mattered.”
The journey will not be lost on Lallemand.
“We earned our trip here for dang sure,” Lallemand said. “It was hard fought. We faced elimination in the regional. We had to drive all the way down to New Orleans, which is a tough place to play. We came out of that and got home. We left 18 hours later to come out here. It didn’t catch us. It never took away from anything we were doing. We’ve had some windshield time. I’ll do it 100 times over again.
“We just didn’t have enough out here, but again coming back-to-back years, I think it sets in motion what our program is capable of year in and year out that we belong here. Now we have to go home, reset and start finishing up recruiting for next year, get some of these guys moved on to four-year schools. That’s the biggest thing in our program. There’s still work to be done, but we’ll take off in the morning and go back home and start planning again for Grand Junction next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.